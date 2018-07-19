Petrol pump row: BJD alleges Dharmendra Pradhan has links with crime syndicate in Odisha, demands resignation

The ruling BJD in Odisha alleged today that Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had links with the criminal syndicate in Odisha and demanded his resignation over the allocation of a petrol pump to a gangster's family in the state. A day after the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) demanded a CBI probe into the matter, BJD's Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb claimed, "The nexus between Pradhan and the criminal syndicate in Odisha is becoming clear. Therefore, he should resign on moral grounds."

He told reporters here that the petrol pump was allocated to the family of history-sheeter Syed Usman Ali in Paradip in 2014 in violation of rules.

Since the petrol pump falls under the Paradip port and is owned by the IOCL, there are different rules of allocation and the owner of the petrol pump did not meet the eligibility criteria, he said.

Deb also questioned the IOCL's demand for a CBI probe when the state government had already ordered a crime branch investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allocation of the fuel station.

"When the IOCL itself has admitted lacunae in the allotment, why did the minister remain silent for so long?" he asked."Is he hiding somebody or trying to protect some official of the IOCL?" Deb sought to know.

The IOCL has also demanded a probe into the allocation of a second petrol pump in Kendrapada district to the gangster's family. The Special Task Force of the Odisha Crime Branch had sealed the two fuel stations earlier this month.

A senior STF officer said the fuel stations were registered in the name of Ali's wife Benazir Bibi. The 56-year-old gangster faces many criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder and extortion.