Mar 07, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Petrol bombs hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore

The miscreants, who came in an auto-rickshaw, hurled the bombs at the office in Siddapudur at around 4 am, they said, adding that the bombs fell short of the BJP office building.

Miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the BJP office in Coimbatore early today but no one was injured, police said.

The miscreants, who came in an auto-rickshaw, hurled the bombs at the office in Siddapudur at around 4 am, they said, adding that the bombs fell short of the BJP office building.

A special police team has been formed to track down the culprits, based on CCTV camera footage, they added.

The attack comes after the reported remarks of BJP national secretary H Raja on Dravidian leader E V Ramaswamy, known as Periyar, and also the removal of communist icon Vladimir Lenin's statue in Tripura.

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The local unit of the BJP has convened an emergency meeting following the incident, party sources said.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been deployed near Periyar's statues in and around the city, police said.

tags #BJP #Coimbatore #India #Politics

