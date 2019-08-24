Personally, deeply saddened by Arun Jaitley's demise: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace."
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on August 24 said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader".
"I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI told PTI.
NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here
Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:34 pm