Percentage of MLAs with criminal cases in Himachal Assembly rises, number of crorepatis also up

The percentage of winning candidates to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly facing criminal cases rose to 41 in 2022 from 32 in 2017 while those with serious criminal cases against them jumped to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms report.

The report, based on the members' declaration in their election affidavits, said the number of winning candidates with criminal cases against them jumped from 22 in 2017 to 28 in 2022 and those facing serious criminal cases rose from eight to 12.

One MLA has declared a murder case against him while another has mentioned a case related to crimes against women.

Of the Congress' 40 MLAs, 23 members (58 per cent) have criminal cases while five (20 per cent) of the BJP's 25 winning candidates are facing such cases. Nine Congress and three BJP MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them.

The number of MLAs with assets of more than Rs 1 crore has also increased from 52 (76 per cent) in 2017 to 63 (93 per cent) in 2022. Partywise, 38 (95 per cent) Congress, 22 (88 per cent) BJP and three (100 per cent) Independent MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The number of winning candidates with assets above Rs 5 crore is 34 (50 per cent) and between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore is 23 (34 per cent). Nine MLAs (13 per cent) have declared assets between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore and two (3 per cent) have assets below 50 lakh.

The average wealth of MLAs increased from Rs 8.88 crore in 2017 to Rs 13.26 crore in 2022. The BJP's Chopal MLA Balbir Verma has assets worth Rs 128 crore — the highest among all members. Verma is followed by the Congress' Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh with assets worth Rs 102 crore and another Congress MLA, Raghuvir Singh Bali, with Rs 92 crore. The average assets of 17 re-elected Congress MLAs increased from Rs 14 crore to Rs 16 crore, 15 BJP MLAs from Rs 11.55 crore to Rs 17 crore and one Independent MLA from Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. In terms of the age profile, one MLA each is in the 25-30 and above-80 age group, two in the 71-80 group, eight each in the 31-40 and 61-70 group. The 51-60 age group has the maximum number of members with 28 followed by 20 members in the 41-50 age group.

PTI

