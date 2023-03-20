 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
People watching exploits of 'corrupt' BJP govt, will reply when time comes: Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Her attack came after Rahul Gandhi on Sunday faced a Delhi police team that reached his residence to inquire about his ”women are still being sexually assaulted” statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over the Delhi Police’s notice to Rahul Gandhi and said the people of the country are watching all the exploits of ”the corrupt BJP government” and will reply when the time comes.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ”Notice is being given to Mr Rahul Gandhi as to why did you raise the voice of women, dalits, tribals, poor, farmers and youth who were suffering from atrocities?” The people of the country are watching all the exploits of ”the corrupt BJP government” and will give a reply when the time comes, she said.

”PM’s friend Gautam Adani accused of having business relations with 38 shell companies abroad, no notice. Infiltration of fake company in defense sector through Adani, no notice. The government itself is accused of changing the rules to benefit Adani, not even discussed in the Parliament,” the Congress general secretary said.