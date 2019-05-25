People wanted PM Modi, AIADMK govts to continue: O Panneerselvam

"People at the All-India level wanted Narendra Modi to continue as the Prime Minister and people in Tamil Nadu wanted the Amma (Jayalalithaa) regime to continue. This is what the poll verdict says," he told reporters.
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on May 25 said the outcome of Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls proved people wanted continuation of the Narendra Modi and AIADMK governments at the Centre and the state respectively.
"People at the All-India level wanted Narendra Modi to continue as the Prime Minister and people in Tamil Nadu wanted the Amma (Jayalalithaa) regime to continue. This is what the poll verdict says," he told reporters.
He was referring to the AIADMK winning nine assembly seats in the bypolls to 22 segments which virtually ensured continuation of the K Palaniswami government till 2021 and the BJP-led NDA getting over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.
