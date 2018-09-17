People should unite to save country from fascist forces: Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said people should unite to the save the country from fascist forces and teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections.

He alleged the BJP leaders do not believe in democracy and the ruling party's chief, Amit Shah, has inadvertently expressed the thinking of the saffron party and its ideological parent, RSS, by saying that if they win one more time, they will rule the country for 50 years.

"Such a statement from a party chief shows their fascist approach. They are conspiring to end peoples' right to vote. People should take upcoming elections seriously and unite to save the country from fascist forces," Gehlot said addressing 'Quomi Ekta' conference organised by Peace Mission here Sunday.

The conference was aimed to promote social harmony and it witnessed participation of representatives from many sects and communities.

Gehlot said people should understand the value of their vote and ensure heavy polling to teach a lesson to fascist forces.

They have weakened all institutions such as CBI, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate etc and misusing them in elections and built pressure, he alleged.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said winning elections would beneficial if there was peace and harmony in the country. He said the future can only be bright when people of all religions and communities walk together.

Attacking Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Pilot said she was giving speeches from the roofs of buses, but was not paying attention to the plight of people.

They do not even allow people wearing black clothes in the public meetings, he claimed.

Hindu sage Laxmi Shankracharya said people in politics were trying to create differences between religions, but they would not succeed once they understand their religion first and then of others.

Muslim sage Mohammad Kasim Ashraf said there has never been hatred among Hindus and Muslims and they have fought together in the freedom of struggle.

These communities do not live together in same colonies but they share rooms in other countries, he said, adding some people were trying to create a divide between the communities.

Loktantrik Janata Dal Party leader Sharad Yadav said all the sections of the society were suffering.

In last general election, the BJP had received 31 per cent votes, which mean 69 per cent were polled against them, Yadav said, adding the path chosen by the BJP will not help them in coming to power again and people of the country will uproot them.