you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

People should be wary of 'mahamilavat': PM Narendra Modi on Opposition alliance

In his maiden public rally after BJP lost power in the state last year, Modi said top Congress leaders were embroiled in legal tangles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to guard against the 'mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) regime if his party wasnt voted back.

"Most members of the (Gandhi) family are either out on bail or have obtained anticipatory bail," the Prime Minister said, during the rally at Kodatarai in Raigarh district.

"I have come amidst you to get a new mandate for a new India," Modi said. Voters have to be on guard against the 'mahamilavat', he added.

India's poverty has started to decline due to efforts of the BJP-led government, Modi said.

By opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has deprived poor of healthcare, Modi said.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:51 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

