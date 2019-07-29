People rejected Congress for casteism, dynastic politics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the people discarded the Congress in recent Lok Sabha elections for indulging in "casteism" and promoting "dynastic politics".

Chouhan told reporters in Surat that the BJP's ongoing membership drive was also intended to make the people aware about the nationalist ideology of the saffron party.

"Adding more members into the party is not the only aim of this drive. We also intend to make people aware about our ideologies. We want to strengthen the nation as well as the party. This membership drive is a 'yajna' (ritual) in the interest of the nation," said the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh who is the national convener of the BJP's enrolment drive.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive steps for ensuring safety and security of the nation.

"People have discarded the Congress for indulging in casteism and dynastic politics and embraced the BJP for its nationalistic and development-oriented ideologies. The BJP has put the nation first. That is why people gave 303 seats to the BJP and 353 seats to the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

According to Chouhan, welfare schemes run by the Centre and BJP-ruled states also played a crucial role in handing BJP a thumping majority.