App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

People rejected Congress for casteism, dynastic politics: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan told reporters in Surat that the BJP's ongoing membership drive was also intended to make the people aware about the nationalist ideology of the saffron party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the people discarded the Congress in recent Lok Sabha elections for indulging in "casteism" and promoting "dynastic politics".

Chouhan told reporters in Surat that the BJP's ongoing membership drive was also intended to make the people aware about the nationalist ideology of the saffron party.

"Adding more members into the party is not the only aim of this drive. We also intend to make people aware about our ideologies. We want to strengthen the nation as well as the party. This membership drive is a 'yajna' (ritual) in the interest of the nation," said the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh who is the national convener of the BJP's enrolment drive.

Close

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive steps for ensuring safety and security of the nation.

"People have discarded the Congress for indulging in casteism and dynastic politics and embraced the BJP for its nationalistic and development-oriented ideologies. The BJP has put the nation first. That is why people gave 303 seats to the BJP and 353 seats to the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

According to Chouhan, welfare schemes run by the Centre and BJP-ruled states also played a crucial role in handing BJP a thumping majority.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 09:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.