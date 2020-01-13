App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

People raising slogans against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath 'will be buried alive': BJP leader

Warning "these handful of people -- one per cent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minster Adityanath, he said, “I will bury you alive."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

In a shocking statement, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "will be buried alive". Singh made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Warning "these handful of people -- one per cent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minster Adityanath, he said, “I will bury you alive."

"Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only," Singh said.

"Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly," he said.

related news

Singh, who hails from Aligarh, was apparently referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA recently.

The BJP immediately distanced itself from Singh's controversial remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying "Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA."

Labour Welfare Council chairman Sunil Bharala said Raghuraj Singh is an advisor in a unit of Labour Department.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #CAA #India #Narendra Modi #NRC #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

