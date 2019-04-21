People of Uttar Pradesh ready to change PM: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on April 21 said people of Uttar Pradesh who helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post in the ongoing General Elections.

"Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them," Mayawati said in a release issued by the party.

She said the BJP, and Narendra Modi in particular, should realise the common people of UP can also remove him from the post and preparation for the same has begun.

The BSP chief alleged Modi had got his caste included in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

She said the BSP-SP-RLD combine chose to hear the 'mann ki baat' of 22 crore people in the state to enter into an alliance, which has brought happiness to people across the country.

The BJP's frustration and fear of losing power are very evident and can be seen by all countrymen, she added.