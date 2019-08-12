App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

People of Kashmir imprisoned in their own homes, says Sitaram Yechury

While greeting people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Yechury, who along with CPI general secretary had been denied entry into Srinagar on August 9, said he still didn't know the condition of his party colleagues in Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 12 alleged that the people of Kashmir have been kept "imprisoned" in their own homes and warned the government that the impact of changing Jammu and Kashmir's status would be felt in other states with special status.

"Eid is an occasion of joy and celebration, and our thoughts are with the people of Kashmir who have been kept imprisoned in their own homes. We still don't know how or where our Comrades in Kashmir are," he tweeted.

"We are a country of diverse languages, religions, cultures & ideas; this is our strength. The impact of undemocratically and forcibly altering Jammu and Kashmir's status will be felt in other states with special status. Let's not forget that most are on India's borders," Yechury said.

Eid al-Adha prayers were held at various mosques in the Kashmir Valley on August 12.

The authorities had on August 11 said that people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers.

Large gatherings, however, were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 11:03 am

tags #India #Politics

