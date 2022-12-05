 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
People of Gujarat listen to everyone but it's their nature to accept what is true: PM Modi after casting vote in state polls

Dec 05, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Narendra Modi also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cast his vote at a polling station here during the second phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and said the state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

He said the voters of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi celebrated "the festival of democracy" with great enthusiasm.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and the municipal polls in Delhi took place on Sunday.

"For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission. It has developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular manner, increasing the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world," Modi told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city.

He also heartily thanked the voters of Gujarat, saying they celebrated the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm and held discussions in an excellent manner.