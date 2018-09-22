App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

People of Chhattisgarh mature enough to elect stable govt: Narendra Modi

Modi also said Chhattisgarh has changed the perception that smaller states suffer from political instability

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday virtually kicked off the election campaign for the BJP in Chhattisgarh by saying that people of the state are mature enough to elect a stable government.

Addressing a public rally here, he said the only objective of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Chhattisgarh was the welfare of the poor and the common people.

"Despite allegations, rumours and misinformation, people of Chhattisgarh have been giving stable governments," he said.

Modi said Chhattisgarh was known for violence by Naxals, explosion and bloodshed, and the BJP government has overcome all these challenges.

"Chhattisgarh has created its own place among the states which are on the path of development," he said.

The prime minister said the central government will ensure that power connection is given to each home across the country under the Saubhgya Yojana.

Modi also said Chhattisgarh has changed the perception that smaller states suffer from political instability.

The prime minister said the NDA government did not believe in making schemes for vote bank or to win elections.

"Programmes and policies framed by my government are for benefit of all, not targeted at a particular vote bank," he said.

Modi also said the BJP wants to create a new, modern Chhattisgarh and "we are moving ahead with the mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 05:25 pm

