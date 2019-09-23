People losing jobs, it should be concern for everyone: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the country was going through a tough phase with most of the sectors, including automobile and textile, suffering due to a economic slowdown. Speaking at an event in the Manipal University here, he said people are losing jobs and it should be a concern for everyone.

Gehlot said there was potential in petroleum and the services sector in Rajasthan and suggested that higher education institutes should have job-oriented courses so that youth could be made employable in these sectors.

The chief minister said that work on the refinery project in Barmer was going on in full swing.

He stated that it was through education and attainment of knowledge that India has become a power to reckon with. "Without education, there is nothing but darkness."

"In today's world we cannot do without IT, wifi, mobile phones, and computers. This was the contribution of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who brought about a revolution in the field of communications. Today, Rajasthan is moving forward rapidly," he added.

Gehlot said the petrochemical complex and refinery in Barmer will give a leapfrog to Rajasthan.