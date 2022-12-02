 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
People like Sibal who didn't abuse party after leaving could be taken back, not Scindia, Sarma: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

Ramesh was speaking on the sidelines of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which reached Agar Malwa in MP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said people like Kapil Sibal who maintained a "dignified silence" after leaving the party could be allowed to return, but not the ones like Jyotiraditya Scindia or Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ramesh, who is the Congress's media head, also termed Union minister Scindia as a "24 carat traitor.

Asked what would be the party's stand if any of the renegade leaders wished to return, Ramesh told PTI, "I think the people who have left the Congress should not be welcome back.

"There are people who left and abused the party, so they should not be taken back. But there are people who left the party with dignity and have been maintaining a dignified silence on the Congress party and its leadership," he said.

"I can think of my former colleague and a very good friend Kapil Sibal who left the party for some reason, but he has maintained a very dignified silence on the Congress party, unlike Mr Scindia and Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Ramesh said.