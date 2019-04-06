App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

People have to choose between honest and corrupt governments: PM Modi

Assembly election in Odisha will be held along with Lok Sabha polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 said people have to decide whether they want to choose an honest and principled government committed to development of all, or a corrupt and unprincipled one.

"This time lotus will bloom in Odisha. The BJP will taste victory. I can say with certainty that maximum number of lotuses will bloom in the state," Modi said at a rally in tribal-dominated Sundargarh.

Similarly, the BJP will again come to power at the Centre as the country needs a strong and decisive government to ensure national security as well as speedy development, the prime minister said.

Hitting out at the BJD government in Odisha, the prime minster said its intentions are not good and the 2019 polls are significant for the future of Odisha as well as country.

On the 39th foundation day of the BJP, Modi said, "The party was born out of sweat of its workers, not dynasty or money. It came into being and grew manifold with the sweat and labour of its workers."

Asserting that the BJP all along fought to safeguard democracy, he said lakhs of party workers and leaders were jailed while protesting the Emergency.

"Now the BJP has emerged as the world's largest democratic organisations. It fought to protect democracy during Emergency," he said.

First Published on Apr 6, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

