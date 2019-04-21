App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

People have faith that Modi can tolerate attacks against himself but cannot let nation down: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a poll rally, Modi said making new India was the responsibility of first-time voters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 21 that people of the country have faith that he can tolerate attacks against himself and risk his political future but cannot let the nation down.

Addressing a poll rally, Modi said making new India was the responsibility of first-time voters.

"The country has faith that Modi can tolerate attacks on himself and can risk his political future but cannot let the country down," he said.

In a sharp attack against the Congress, the prime minister said "injustice" was meted out to the country's resources under Congress' rule.

related news

He claimed that the Congress has three realities 'naamdaar parivar' (dynastic family), corruption and plenty of false promises.

"Do you want a stronger India or helpless India? Do you want a Congress govt that makes country weak or BJP that makes country strong?" Modi said.

"Tiny nations which gained independence during the time when India got independence went ahead in development but our country lagged behind," he said.

He said in the last five years, his government has fought against poverty, illiteracy, terrorism, etc.

"The country trusted Congress for decades but it spent more than five decades in serving one family. Justice was not done with the country's resources and potential during the period," Modi said.

Rajasthan will vote to elect 25 MPs to the 17th Lok Sabha in the fourth and fifth phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will be held on April 29 and May 6.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: Khaleel Ahmed gets SRH back i ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Everyone Has to Take Ownership: Solskjaer Looking to Build Strong Cult ...

Social Media Networks Blocked in Sri Lanka as Government Declares Emer ...

Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter ...

Asian Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu Lifts Personal Best Bu ...

Donald Trump Accidentally Tweeted 'Heartfelt' Condolences for 138 MILL ...

Suicide Bombs Involved in Two of Sri Lanka Blasts: Sources

Digvijaya Singh's Vision Document for All-round Growth Gives Bhopal's ...

Need to Vent Some Anger? Jordan Opens 'Axe Rage Rooms'

Donald Trump Offers Condolences on Sri Lanka Terror Attacks, Messes Up ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 160 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.