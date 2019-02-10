People happy with Narendra Modi, want him back as PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP will get full majority on its own in the forthcoming general elections, as the people were happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to re-elect him to the top post, Union Minister of Law, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on February 10.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister accused the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance of opposition parties) of not having any programme; having the only agenda of 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi). ''The people of India are very happy. They want to re-elect Modi in a decisive manner. India of 2019 is not the India of the 1990s where it had Prime Ministers from 40 days to 11 months,'' he said. With the leadership which Modi has shown, the people would place their trust fully in him, the Minister said. The people have seen the work, honesty and commitment of Modi, that of the BJP and NDA government, and they would win strong support from across the country, and the party would get 300-plus seats, he said.

Today, the country has been ranked the sixth biggest economy in the world and by this year-end, the nation may surpass the British economy to become the fifth largest economy, the Minister said.

The BJP government was committed to the welfare of the poor, it was giving Rs 6,000 to farmers, and pension to workers in the unorganised sector, he said. The BJP has been tough on security of the nation by launching surgical strikes, besides the ones against black money through demonetisation, the Law Minister said. Modi talks to develop India, work for the poor and middle-class and to take the country forward, he said.

The Union Minister took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi's gravitas of understanding politics, saying the knowledge of the leader of the grand old party was debatable.

On Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidus protest in Delhi on February 11 seeking demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Prasad said this is nothing new of him (Naidu). The people of Andhra Pradesh would take a call, they want a 'majboot' (strong) government in Delhi not a 'majboor' 'helpless' government. Moreover, the people in the state have love and respect for Modi, the Minister said.

The BJP was seeking suggestions from farmers, traders, IT professionals etc, etc on how to make the 'New India' agenda more powerful and on how to make the country a global power, he said. Over 7,000 suggestion boxes were being taken around the country to get people's ideas so that the BJP could prepare its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added.