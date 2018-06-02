App
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

People fed up of BJP govt, yearning for change: Sharad Yadav

The recent bypoll results show that the writing is on the wall for the BJP, said Yadav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sharad Yadav, mentor of the newly-formed Loktantrik Janata Dal, said today the recent bypoll results showed that the country was "restless" and "yearning" for change.

Yadav is in Mumbai regarding the biennial polls for the Mumbai Teachers and Mumbai Graduates legislative council constituencies, scheduled for June 25, which the LJD is contesting.

"The recent bypoll results show that the writing is on the wall for the BJP. The country is restless and yearning for change," Yadav told PTI today. He said people were fed up of the BJP-led Union government.

"Opposition parties are trying to find a common ground to come together to fight the BJP. I am confident that the efforts of Opposition unity will succeed," Yadav said.

In the evening, he is also scheduled to meet ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the Asian Heart Institute in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here.

Yadav was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha last December after the Janata Dal (United), of which he was a part at the time, contended that he had "voluntarily given up" his membership by defying the party's directives and attending events of Opposition parties.

Yadav had joined hands with the Opposition after JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Grand Alliance and tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party to from the government in the state.
First Published on Jun 2, 2018 05:20 pm

