you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

People don't want 'anti-poor' Modi government to return: Mayawati

Mayawati wondered why the problems of poverty, unemployment and backwardness of Uttar Pradesh did not change even with the Centre and the state being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said on April 27 people of the country do not want an "anti-poor" Narendra Modi government to return to power. "BJP's claims and promises - only 'hawa hawai'. Their announcements - for hoodwinking people, BJP's statistics - white lies, BJP governments - head of lies and dramatics," Mayawati said.

"Their leaders - no.1 'jumlebaaz', real meaning of BJP - only development of the rich, meaning people's call, no more anti-poor Modi government," she said, taking a dig at the BJP's slogans of 'abki baar, Modi sarkar' (This time, Modi govt) in 2014 and 'phir ek baar, Modi sarkar' (Once again, Modi govt) in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Will Prime Minister Modi be able to give its reply to the people by looking at them in their eyes? Habituated of terming others wrong, why are they not willing to look at themselves?" the BSP chief asked.
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

