App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country: Sachin Pilot

"People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country. They have understood and are supporting the Congress which is evident from the results of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan and the recently held local body elections in the state," he told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Targeting the BJP over the political developments in Maharashtra, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot on Monday said people were unhappy with the kind of atmosphere being created in the country.

"People are unhappy with the atmosphere in the country. They have understood and are supporting the Congress which is evident from the results of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan and the recently held local body elections in the state," he told reporters here.

Pilot said there should be development, economic policies and employment opportunities but the Centre was not focused on those and was rather doing politics on emotional issues.

Close

"We want that farmers, youths, small scale industries prosper but unfortunately the Centre is not doing that," he said.

related news

Pilot also said that there should be a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly in order to resolve the issue.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Sachin Pilot

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.