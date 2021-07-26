Pegasus Row: Arvind Kejriwal aide, ED officer in new list of potential targets

Arvind Kejriwal retaining AAP’s power in New Delhi constituency against BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav and Cong’s Romesh Sabharwal. (Image: Reuters)

An aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and an Enforcement Directorate officer involved in high profile investigations were among potential targets on the leaked database of Israeli company NSO's Pegasus spyware, news website The Wire said in its latest report on July 26.

Apart from two phone numbers of Rajeshwar Singh, a senior Enforcement Directorate officer, four numbers belonging to three women from his family were found in the data database accessed by French non-profit Forbidden Stories and shared with the project’s media consortium, the report in The Wire said.

READ : Pegasus row: Congress demands probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee

The report said that VK Jain, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who worked as a personal assistant to Arvind Kejriwal, also appears to have marked as a person of interest in the leaked records in 2018. “In addition, the leaked records contain details of the numbers of at least one official each from the PMO and NITI Aayog,” it said.

Rajeshwar Singh, an Uttar Pradesh officer, has been with the Enforcement Directorate since 2009. He was part of sensitive investigations ranging from the 2G spectrum scam to the Aircel-Maxis case in which former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are also the accused. One of the numbers found on the database was that of his sister Abha Singh, an IAS officer-turned-lawyer based in Mumbai, the report said. Abha Singh has handled prominent cases in the Bombay High Court, agreed to have her mobile phone forensically analysed but it was inconclusive, The Wire said.

Also, read:

Since July 18, the "Pegasus project" has revealed that the numbers of opposition politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists who were selected as potential targets of snooping. The issue led to a political storm and even rocked the proceedings of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Also, read: Pegasus row: NSO to probe credible proof of misuse, shut down system if necessary

The Centre has denied any role in snooping saying that there was no substance to the reports of spying.