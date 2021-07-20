Monsoon Session of Parliament: Counter Congress' lies with truth, PM Modi tells BJP MPs as Opposition disrupts proceedings over 'Pegasus'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media outside the Parliament on Monday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20 asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of parliament to take truth and facts about the Centre's work before the people so that the Opposition lies are exposed.

At the BJP's parliamentary party meeting ahead of the second day of the ongoing Monsoon session of parliament, the PM asked the lawmakers to defeat lies propagated by the Opposition, especially the Congress, according to news agency ANI.

"The Congress is not worried about its vote back and still has a sense of entitlement that it has ruled the country for 60 years. They have not been able to digest that people have chosen us. Despite the fate in West Bengal, Assam, they are not fulfilling the responsibility of Opposition," ANI quoted a source informing about PM Modi's remarks at the meeting.

A day after a stormy start, Parliament proceedings on its second day on July 20 witnessed high-voltage protests over the ‘Pegasus Project’ report with the Opposition training guns at the government. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned over protests by Opposition members.

While the government has denied the reports of hacking, Opposition leaders have sought the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The report, first published on July 18 by Indian news portal The Wire, revealed that at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists were found on a leaked database of targets for hacking that used Israeli spyware 'Pegasus'.

The second day of revelations on July 19, coinciding with the first day of Monsoon Session, set off a political storm with the names of Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, new IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa found among the potential targets.

Vaishnaw is expected to make a suo motu statement on the Pegasus row in Rajya Sabha on July 20.