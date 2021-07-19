'Pegasus' leaks report to cast a shadow on Monsoon Session as Opposition demands answers from Govt

A pedestrian walks across a zebra crossing in front of Parliament House during rain, in New Delhi on January 28, 2020 (File image: PTI)

The Opposition leaders hit out at the Centre over the ‘Pegasus’ snooping report ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on July 19.

The report published by an Indian online news portal on July 18 is set to cast on the parliament’s proceedings.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among the first leaders to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the report



We know what he’s been reading- everything on your phone!#Pegasus https://t.co/d6spyji5NA

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2021

"We know what he's been reading- everything on your phone," Gandhi said in a tweet.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware. Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also submitted notice in Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business to discuss the ‘Pegasus’ issue.

“The tentacles of the spy state have come to ministers, judges, journalists, and opposition leaders. History of fascism says that out of their own fear complex, fascists go to any extent. I will give notice in Parliament for adjournment motion,” Viswam was quoted saying by the Indian Express.

The report published by The Wire revealed that at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists were found on a leaked database of targets for hacking that used Israeli spyware 'Pegasus'.

The central government, however, said in its response that "no unauthorised interception" has taken place and that the report is not only “bereft of facts” but also “founded in pre-conceived conclusions”.



Snooping, Spying, Snatching Farmers Income, Extorting Fuel Taxes, Mismanaging Economy, Mishandling Covid is BJP version of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” - Monsoon Session of Parliament should be flooded with questions & BJP at no cost should be allowed to wash away answerability!! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 19, 2021



The Centre has prepared a big legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on July 19, while the Opposition plans to corner the government on issues ranging from its handling of COVID-19 second wave, rising fuel prices, and the farmers' protest.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in the session. Apart from the new bills, the legislations to be introduced in Lok Sabha include three bills to replace existing ordinances.

The session, slated to conclude on August 13, will have a total of 19 sittings with both houses -- the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha -- remaining functional.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the snooping.

TO CHECK UNAUTHORISED SURVEILLANCE BY INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES I HAD MOVED A BILL IN 2011 INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (POWERS AND REGULATION) BILL-2011 HAVE LISTED IT FOR INTRODUCTION AGAIN http://164.100.24.219/billstexts/lsbilltexts/AsIntroduced/7185LS.pdf https://t.co/mKwhl4acD4

— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 19, 2021

“This matter has to be raised. It’s state surveillance. It is a very, very serious issue. It compromises the very system of constitutional democracy and the privacy of the citizens. The government cannot get away by saying that they have to verify and all. These are serious issues. Which are the agencies that got the malware? Which are the agencies which bought Pegasus? This is not something that the government can run away from,” Sharma was quoted by the Indian Express.