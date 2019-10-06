App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

PDP delegation from Jammu to meet Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on October 7

The announcement comes on a day a 15-member delegation of National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A PDP delegation from Jammu will meet party president Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention in Srinagar, on October 7, a senior party leader said.

The announcement comes on a day a 15-member delegation of National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

The Peoples Democratic Party delegation will be led by General Secretary Ved Mahajan, former PDP legislator and spokesperson Firdous Tak told PTI.

This will be the first meeting of PDP leaders with Mehbooba Mufti who was detained on August 5 after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Tak said the PDP had requested governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a party delegation from Jammu to meet Mehbooba and "we have been conveyed that the permission has been granted".

"A meeting is going on to finalize the delegation which will leave for Srinagar to meet the party president tomorrow (Monday). Most probably, the strength of the delegation will be of 15 or 18 members," Tak said.

Tak, who will be part of the delegation, said that after the restrictions were lifted on party leaders, a meeting was convened this morning and it was decided to approach the governor to seek permission to visit the detained leader.

Mufti, the former chief minister, was detained on August 5, the day the Centre announced abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The NC delegation discussed developments in the state and upcoming local body polls during the separate meetings with the two leaders. The Jammu and Kashmir government had given permission to the delegation to meet the leaders.

First Published on Oct 6, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics

