English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla town later today.

    PTI
    October 05, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

    "While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker's wedding," she tweeted.

    "If an ex CM's fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Baramulla town later today.
    PTI
    Tags: #house arrest #India #Mehbooba Mufti #PDP #Politics
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 11:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.