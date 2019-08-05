App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah detained in Srinagar

Both Omar and Mehbooba were among the major political leaders in the state, who had been placed under house arrest late on the night of August 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, has been detained in Srinagar.

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah has also been detained.

As per the order issued by the Executive Magistrate, Mehbooba was put under preventive detention with immediate effect “considering her activities are likely to cause breach of peace and tranquillity of Kashmir”, which may lead to “serious law and order situation”.

“As a preventive measure,” Mehbooba will be “shifted to Hari Niwas until further orders,” the order reportedly said.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Ansari have also been arrested, news agency PTI reported.

Some more arrests have been made, officials said, without sharing details.

Both Omar and Mehbooba were among the major political leaders in the state, who had been placed under house arrest late on the night of August 4. This effectively meant that they will not be allowed to move out of their respective houses in view of the restrictions imposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, after Article 370 was revoked, Mufti had tweeted that the people of J&K who "reposed their faith in institutions of India like parliament and Supreme Court feel defeated and betrayed."

"By dismembering the state and fraudulently taking away what is rightfully and legally ours, they have further complicated the Kashmir dispute," Mufti had said.

Omar, on his part, had said that it is "total betrayal of trust" of the people and that it amounted to "aggression".

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

