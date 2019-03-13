App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PDP, BJP want to influence Lok Sabha polls by deception and deceit in J&K: National Conference

The statement, issued by senior party leaders, including provincial president, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana, expressed surprise over the "clandestine PDP-BJP bonhomie" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The National Conference on March 13 said the erstwhile coalition partners, PDP and BJP, want to influence the Lok Sabha polls by "deceit and deception" in Jammu and Kashmir as they are still in an "alliance" despite the fall of their government.

"We have credible information about the PDP soliciting the advice and direction of the BJP for fielding candidates, convenient to it, for Jammu-Poonch and Kathua-Udhampur parliamentary constituencies to facilitate division of anti-BJP votes to ensure the victory of BJP candidates," the party said in a statement here.

The statement, issued by senior party leaders, including provincial president, Jammu,  Devender Singh Rana, expressed surprise over the "clandestine PDP-BJP bonhomie" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and said "the duo were still in an alliance and hand-in-glove to influence the polls by deceit and deception."

"The arrangement of convenience is at its final stage," the NC claimed, accusing the PDP of "brightening the BJP prospect" in the two parliamentary constituencies by fielding such candidates who can "divide" anti-BJP votes.

"Essentially a product of the BJP, the PDP did it covertly in 2009 and overtly in 2014," the statement said describing PDP's anti-BJP posturing a "facade".

"The BJP is in the process of giving names of the candidates convenient to it, who can cut the votes and have field day for its own candidates," it said.  "The withdrawing of the support to the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir last year was all drama enacted to offset the growing criticism within the BJP core constituency across the country for aligning with an anti-national party," the NC said.

"By adopting this modus operandi, the PDP and BJP were actually complementing and supplementing each other in their respective constituencies by taking 'North Pole South Pole' posturing," the statement said.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

