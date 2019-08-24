PCI seeks SC's intervention on issues relating to communication blockade in J&K

The Press Council of India has moved the Supreme Court supporting the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to impose restrictions on communication in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

The application filed by the PCI has sought the intervention of the apex court in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times.

Bhasin had sought the removal of restrictions on communication which she said were coming in the way of journalists' right to exercise their profession.

The application on behalf of the PCI was filed by advocate Anshuman Ashok on August 23.