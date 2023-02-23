 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Pawan Khera approaches Supreme Court, requests consolidation of multiple FIRs against him

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has approached Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, filing a plea to consolidate FIRs filed against Pawan Khera in different states over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was arrested by Assam Police on February 23 for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hours later, Khera approached the Supreme Court to seek consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him.

Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has filed a plea before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting the consolidation of FIRs registered against Pawan Khera in different states.

Earlier, Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur. The arrest was made in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam Police has registered a case against him at Haflong Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While he was leaving for Raipur to attend the party’s 85th plenary session, he was asked by the Delhi Police to deplane.