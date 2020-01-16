Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena enters into alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena on January 16 entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, CNN News18 has reported.

The development came after a meeting between the two parties at Vijayawada concluded.

According to the news channel, the two parties said they will work together for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar had said the two parties would be holding a "crucial meeting" to chalk out their future course of action in the state.

The meeting is a follow-up to the interaction between BJP national working president J P Nadda and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in New Delhi two days ago.

Jana Sena, which was formed in March 2014, supported the BJP-TDP combine in the general elections that year but subsequently fell out with the two parties.

Eventually, the TDP too parted ways with the BJP and they fought the 2019 polls separately and lost comprehensively.