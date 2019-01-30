App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 09:06 PM IST

Pawan Bansal stakes claim to Congress ticket from Chandigarh

The former railway minister exuded confidence that the party would repose faith in him by giving him another chance to contest from here.

Four-time MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal on Wednesday formally staked claim to the Congress ticket from Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The former railway minister exuded confidence that the party would repose faith in him by giving him another chance to contest from here.

"I have been living here for 54 years. I have been the secretary of the University of Panjab and University Students' Council, secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, then got into the Youth Congress," Bansal said.

"After having worked all these years, I know the people here. I know the geography and history of Chandigarh. I enjoy very good rapport with people in the party and outside," he said.

He along with his supporters went to the Congress office here and submitted an application for the party ticket from Chandigarh.

"I am fully aware of the complexities of the issues here and I am confident that the party will repose confidence in me once again," Bansal added.

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu and ex-Union minister Manish Tewari are also vying for the Congress ticket from Chandigarh.
