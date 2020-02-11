Patparganj Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Patparganj Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Patparganj is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.48% and in 2013, 63.95% of Patparganj's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 28791 votes which was 20.53% of the total votes polled. Manish Sisodia polled a total of 140267 (53.64%) votes.

AAP's Manish Sisodia won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11476 (9.49%) votes. Manish Sisodia polled 120906 which was 41.53% of the total votes polled.