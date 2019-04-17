App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Patidar's quota no longer an issue: BJP

Out of 49 Assembly seats across seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Saurashtra, the Congress bagged 30, while the BJP could only win 18 and the NCP got one.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP has claimed the reservation demand by Patidars in Gujarat is no longer an issue and expressed confidence that the community will vote for it in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A number of Patidars in the state's Saurashtra region are engaged in agricultural activities, and the opposition Congress has accused the government of going back on its promises to farmers, specially the crop insurance scheme.

However, a leader from the ruling BJP feels their Rs 6,000 annual income scheme for farmers will a "game changer" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the Patidar reservation agitation became a dominant narrative impacting the outcome of the 2017 state Assembly polls, particularly in Saurashtra which has a significant population of the community.

related news

Out of 49 Assembly seats across seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Saurashtra, the Congress bagged 30, while the BJP could only win 18 and the NCP got one.

Firebrand leader Hardik Patel, who led the statewide agitation in 2015 demanding reservation benefits for the Patidar community, recently joined the Congress and has been campaigning for the opposition party in the Saurashtra region.

However, the ruling BJP, which won 99 out of total 182 Assembly seats in the 2017 Gujarat polls, has taken several steps to address the Patidar community's grievances, including implementation of 10 per cent quota for general category poor.

The saffron party, which won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2014, is seeking to retain them this time also as it believes the youth will support it.

"During the last Assembly elections, we suffered because the youth were against us. Our seats in the Assembly decreased. Now the youth are with us, with Narendra Modi, they are supporting us on nationalism. We will not lose any Lok Sabha seat in the state," said Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is the BJP's Saurashtra zone in-charge.

Referring to the earlier Patidar quota agitation, he said, "You can mislead a community for some time, but not for long...the (Patidar) protest was politically motivated by the Congress to win elections."

However, Arjun Sosa, president of Congress' Amreli district unit, which comes in Saurashtra region, claimed farmers are not happy with the Modi government as "it did little to help them when they suffered from crop losses."

Cotton, groundnut and castor are the main crops grown in the region, and deficient rainfall adversely affected the crop output this year.

Bharat Padsala, a farmer from Kerala village in Amreli, said, "Nobody in our village has got crop insurance claim, despite paying the premium. The state government, however, paid up to Rs 11,600 as part of financial assistance to scarcity-hit areas."

The Congress has also tried to play up the alleged Rs 4,000 crore groundnut scam in Saurashtra wherein the crop procured from farmers was sold to millers and replaced with adulterated material or set on fire.

However, four of its MLAs in Saurashtra, all from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), recently joined the BJP.

Some of its district panchayat members in Rajkot, Surendranagar and other districts in the region also switched over to the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

To seek votes from farmers in Saurashtra, the BJP is banking on the Rs 6,000 annual income scheme for farmers, making crop insurance policy as voluntary, and efforts to fill dams in the region as part of the SAUNI Scheme (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana).

"The annual income scheme is a game changer, as farmers have already got Rs 2,000 in their accounts and will get another Rs 4,000. We have also decided to make the compulsory crop insurance scheme as voluntary, which farmers have accepted," Amreli BJP MP Dileep Sanghani said.

"Also, as chairman of the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks, I have ensured that farmers are not asked to pay interest if they have failed to repay their loan by March 31. They can now repay their loans till June 30 without paying the interest," he said.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 11:40 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Mid Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film has decent pe ...

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Jabariya Jodi wraps shoot: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra are all ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Tabu honoured, discussed, lauded at the Indian Film festival of Los An ...

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

'More Crop Per Drop': How PM Krishi Yojana is Making Agricultural Land ...

Prakash Raj: I'm Not Fighting Against Anyone, I Am Fighting for the Pe ...

At Least 30 Killed in Rains, 90-Minute Gap in PM Modi’s Relief Annou ...

How Aramco Got Richer Than Next 3 Global Giants Combined & What Anti-M ...

IPL 2019 | 182 Was a Big Total on This Ground: Miller

Facebook Explored Plans to Sell Users' Data: Report

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: The Famous Temples in India Dedicated to Lord Ha ...

Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's ...

Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha Polls: What traders in Surat want from the new government

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will perform ...

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

'Could be a Congress ploy': Nirmala Sitharaman on Imran Khan saying In ...

Varun Dhawan on Kalank, reuniting with Alia Bhatt, and his upcoming fi ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financ ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Dominant Barcelona humiliate wasteful Manchester Uni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.