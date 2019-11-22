Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.
Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hostel fee hike.
He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 12:23 pm