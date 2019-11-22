App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the hostel fee hike.

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government.

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 12:23 pm

