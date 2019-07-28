Path to India becoming $5 trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah

The path to achieve the country's target of being a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on July 28, expressing confidence that the state will contribute to it by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy.

Speaking as the chief guest at the second ground breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target for the country to be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years.

"This is the thinking behind the USD 5-trillion economy target," he said.

Top business leaders are taking part in the Uttar Pradesh government's function that aims to attract investments in the state.

"The path to become a USD 5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh and I am sure that the state will contribute to it by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy," Shah said.

He assured investors that "along with the state government, the Centre is also committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh".