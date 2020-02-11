Patel Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Patel Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Patel Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.13% and in 2013, 65.96% of Patel Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Hazari Lal Chauhan of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 34638 votes which was 29.7% of the total votes polled. Hazari Lal Chauhan polled a total of 116620 (59.05%) votes.

AAP's Veena Anand won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6262 (6.1%) votes. Veena Anand polled 102614 which was 37.91% of the total votes polled.