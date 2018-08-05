App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paswan slams Thackeray over his criticism of bill against Dalit atrocities

Ram Vilas Paswan said he condemns Uddhav Thackeray's comments and it was unfortunate that a leader from a state where Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was born is making such a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan today slammed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his reported criticism of the government's bill to overturn a Supreme Court order on the law against Dalit atrocity, saying it reeks of anti-Dalit mentality.

Paswan, also a Union minister, said he condemns Thackeray's comments and it was unfortunate that a leader from a state where Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was born is making such a statement.

The Sena supremo in a signed article in his party's mouthpiece Saamana had attacked the Modi government after it approved a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals.

Leaders like Paswan had argued that the court verdict had diluted the law and sought a bill to overturn it.

"Such a statement is a reflection on an anti-Dalit, anti-tribal and anti-backward mentality. I need not say much about Shiv Sena's track record," Paswan told PTI in response to Thackeray's comments.

The LJP said such a bill is very much in line with the Constitution which sought to give equal dignity to all people.

"Ambedkar wrote the Constitution but leaders like them (Thackeray) do not read it," he said.   He said the bill is "historic" and a "slap" on the face of those who accused the Modi government of being "anti-Dalit".
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

