App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paswan meets Amit Shah; seeks ordinance on crimes against Dalits, spl status for Bihar

Paswan, a Union minister and a key BJP ally, told PTI that he also raised the issue of special category status for Bihar, a long-standing demand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that being one of the poorest states it deserved the position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan today met BJP president Amit Shah, seeking an ordinance to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and called for ensuring reservation in promotion for the community.

Paswan, a Union minister and a key BJP ally, told PTI that he also raised the issue of special category status for Bihar, a long-standing demand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that being one of the poorest states it deserved the position.

"Bihar is one of the poorest states. So many states are demanding it. Bihar deserves it," Paswan said.

The Dalit leader was joined by his son and MP Chirag Paswan where they discussed a host of issues, especially related to Bihar, a state which is important to the BJP-led NDA's overall performance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

related news

In the meeting, Paswan stressed on the need to bring an ordinance to restore the original stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, had introduced new guidelines which, almost every political party has claimed, dilutes the law and will lead to a rise in crimes against Dalits. The government has moved the apex court for a review.

Paswan said he told Shah that the government should bring an ordinance to undo the court's order and restore the Act's original provisions.

He also said that the government should move the apex court to remove provisions which have come in the way of giving reservation to SCs and STs in promotion in government jobs.

"If required the government should bring an ordinance on this," he said.

Paswan said Shah agreed with his stand on Dalit issues and assured him of positive response.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 02:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #dalits #India #Politics #Ram Vilas Paswan

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.