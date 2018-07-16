Pass Women's Reservation Bill during Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push the Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have had "second thoughts" on the bill.



Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support.

Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakroshpic.twitter.com/IretXFFvvK

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 16, 2018

Rajya Sabha had passed the Women's Reservation Bill in March 2010. The bill calls for reservation of 33 percent of all Lok Sabha seats for women.

Gandhi added that the Congress has collected signatures of 3.2 million men and women in support of the bill.

The Congress President also pointed out that Finance Minister Arun Jailey, who was the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha back then, had called the passage of the bill "historic and momentous".

The Monsoon Session of Parlaiment is slated to start on Wednesday, July 18, and will end on August 18.