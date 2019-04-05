Party hopper: Here are politicians who switched parties right before Lok Sabha elections

Here's a list of some political leaders who switched parties right before the upcoming general elections, mostly over skirmishes concerning a party ticket. Jagyaseni Biswas 1/11 Representation and welfare goals aside, we all know that most if not everyone who aspires to make it big in Politics, works with the agenda of acquiring more and more power. The struggle for power sometimes even convinces them to change their allegiance and switch political parties. Here's a list of some such political leaders who have switched parties right before the upcoming general elections, mostly over skirmishes concerning a party ticket. 2/11 Arjun Singh (centre), former Trinamool Congress leader who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (Source: News18) 3/11 Biju Janata Dal veteran Damodar Rout who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (Image: Twitter) 4/11 Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha quit the Bharatiya Janata Party to join Congress (Image: Wikimedia) 5/11 Former Aam Admi Party candidate Major Surendra Poonia has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (Image: Wikimedia) 6/11 Baijayant Jay Panda quit Biju Janata Dal to join the Bharatiya Janata Party 7/11 Former BJP MP Kirti Azad joined the Indian National Congress (Image: Wikimedia) 8/11 Sukh Ram Sharma and his grandson Aashray Sharma joined the Congress. Sukh Ram was a BJP veteran. (Image: YouTube) 9/11 Dr Ramkrishna Kusmaria (Left) joined the Indian National Congress after being denied a party ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Image: Twitter) 10/11 Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was associated with the Samajwadi Party for years before she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party 11/11 Once a key aide to Sonia Gandhi, Tom Vadakkan joined BJP (Image: Indian National Congress) First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:49 am