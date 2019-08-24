App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Party depended on Arun Jaitley for finding solutions to complex issues: L K Advani

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for a few weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader L K Advani on August 24 fondly remembered Arun Jaitley as a man with a deeply analytical mind who the party depended on for finding solutions to complex issues. Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was undergoing treatment for a few weeks.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

"I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of yet another close colleague Arun Jaitley ji. Besides being a big luminary in the legal arena, Arunji was an outstanding parliamentarian and a great administrator.

Close

"A dedicated party worker for decades, he was someone who was inducted into the BJP core team when I was Party President and he soon rose to become one of the most prominent leaders of the party," Advani said in a statement.

related news

The senior leader also said that Jaitley was known and respected for his "sharp, analytical mind and everyone in the BJP always depended on him for finding solutions to complex issues."

"He was also someone who valued and nurtured his friendship with people across the political spectrum. As a person, Arunji will be remembered as a soft-spoken, erudite and warm hearted person. A food lover, he never failed to recommend good restaurants to me. Also on every Deepawali, he made it a point to come with his family to our home to wish us.

"Although Arunji was hospitalised for the last couple of weeks, we were all hoping that he would recover soon," he said.

Terming his demise as a "huge loss" not only to the BJP and the entire Sangh Parivar, but also to the nation, Advani said that it was a "personal loss that has left a huge void" in him.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

