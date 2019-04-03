Parties should implement promises made in manifestos: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said political parties should concentrate on proper implementation of the promises made in their respective manifestos.

Claiming that most of the promises made by her party in the earlier polls were fulfilled, the Trinamool Congress supremo said the manifesto of a party is its vision document.

"Manifesto reflects a party's ideology and parties will have to use their preferences. You go through all the manifestos. We have implemented more than 200," the chief minister told reporters at the state secretariat.

Banerjee declined to comment on the Congress' manifesto released earlier in the day, which has similarity to that of the TMC.

"I have no comments on the manifesto of others. It's their prerogative. Proper implementation is very much needed. Commitment is commitment," she said.

Banerjee lost her cool when asked whether she advanced her campaign meetings at Dinhata from April 4 by a day keeping in mind the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Siliguri on the same day.

"Don't ask me such questions. Don't teach me. It may suit you but it may not suit me," she said.

Banerjee said she was asked to do an extra meeting and that is why she is going to meeting at Dinhata.

On the Centre's decision to pull out central forces from Jangalmahal, Banerjee questioned who would be responsible if Maoists active in the neighbouring state try to disturb peace in West Bengal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had turned down a plea of the Mamata Banerjee government to retain 35 companies of central forces posted in once Maoist-dominated Jangalmahal region in south Bengal.