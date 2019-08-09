Parties should have code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Naidu expressed satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament in which a number of key bills were passed.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on August 9 that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament to monitor their behaviour.
Speaking to reporters at a get-together after the end of the Parliament session, Naidu who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman suggested that the parties should include such a code in their election manifestos.
"I suggest that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs to monitor their behaviour," he told reporters.
Naidu expressed satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament in which a number of key bills were passed.He said the session has helped change the perception of people about the functioning of Parliament.