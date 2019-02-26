App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parties hails IAF, BJP says people trust Narendra Modi

Amid speculation over terror camps in whether Balakote in PoK or the one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice were targeted, Madhav tweeted that it was the latter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan were hailed on February 26 by leaders of various political parties, with the BJP asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political will has made the difference while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lauded the Indian Air Force.

"Every Indian who had the pain and anguish of the martyrdom of our forces is greatly relieved and delighted this morning. Salute to the Air Force for a meticulous operation. Our forces are world class anyway. It is the political will of our PM and team that made all the difference," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.

Amid speculation over terror camps in whether Balakote in PoK or the one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provice were targeted, Madhav tweeted that it was the latter.

"By the way no doubt about which Balakot it was; it is the one in Manshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he tweeted.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #IAF #India #Politics #surgical strike

