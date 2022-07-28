Partha Chatterjee, arrested in SSC scam, removed as West Bengal cabinet minister

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was on July 28 removed as a state cabinet minister with immediate effect, according to an official order issued by Mamata Banerjee government. Chatterjee has also been relieved from all party posts.

Chatterjee's removal comes hours after another Rs 29 crore in unaccounted-for cash — besides five kilograms of gold jewellery — was allegedly found at a second flat owned by his aide Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

Chatterjee is accused of a role in illegal appointments of teachers and other staff in government-run schools when he was minister of education in the state government in 2016. Arpita Mukherjee has allegedly told investigators that the money was kickbacks received for transfers and for helping colleges get recognition.

The decision to sack Chatterjee was taken in a cabinet meeting amid demands for the expulsion of the Trinamool Congress leader. Chatterjee, the secretary-general of the TMC, held the portfolios of commerce & industry, parliamentary affairs, information technology and electronics, and public enterprises & industrial reconstruction in the state cabinet.

Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 after Rs 21-crore cash was seized from her home in Kolkata.

