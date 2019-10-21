App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parliament's Winter Session from November 18 to December 13: Sources

During the session number of bills are likely to introduced. Moreover, two important ordinances are on the list to be transformed into law.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The winter session of Parliament will be held from November 18 to December 13, sources said, the secretariats of both the houses has been communicated by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

During the session number of bills are likely to introduced. Moreover, two important ordinances are on the list to be transformed into law.

One ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

with PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #India #Parliament #Politics #Winter Session

