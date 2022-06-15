English
    Parliament's Monsoon session likely from July 18

    June 15, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

    The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 18, the day presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12.

    Besides the presidential poll, the election for vice-president's post, will also be held during the session. The term of the vice president, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, ends on August 10.

    This time Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is the returning officer for the president's election, while Secretary General Lok Sabha will be the returning officer for the vice president's election. The counting for both constitutional posts will also be held in Parliament during the session.

    The monsoon session usually starts in the third week of July and conclude by the end of the second week of August. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the monsoon session of parliament be held from July 18 to August 12, sources said.

    This could be the last session in the existing Parliament building, as the Lok Sabha speaker on several occasions has announced that the 2022 winter session will be held in the new building.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #India #monsoon session #Parliament #Politics
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:29 am
