Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain 'objectionable' comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records.

Certain remarks of Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday have already been expunged from the records.

As soon as the House met for the day, Joshi raised the issue saying that under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

"The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him," he told Speaker Om Birla.

The minister said a privilege motion will be moved against Gandhi for his comments.

He said a privilege notice has already been served but it was not even authenticated.

However, the speaker did not take any decision immediately but said he would examine the matter and accordingly decide.

Gandhi Tuesday led a blistering opposition attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

The Congress leader's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

The Speaker also disapproved of the Congress leader displaying certain pictures in the House.

"If you show posters, they (BJP) will show posters of the Rajasthan chief minister (with Adani). Parliament is not for these things," Birla said.