    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha

    Certain remarks of Rahul Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday have already been expunged from the records.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
    Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Image)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain 'objectionable' comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records.

    Certain remarks of Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday have already been expunged from the records.

    As soon as the House met for the day, Joshi raised the issue saying that under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

    "The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him," he told Speaker Om Birla.